U.S. lifestyle channels business Scripps Networks Interactive and German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 have signed an extensive, multi-year license agreement.

Branded blocks of Scripps Networks’ television brands HGTV, DIY Network, Food Network and Travel Channel will launch this spring on ProSiebenSat.1 channels. The deal covers more than 1,200 hours of lifestyle and factual entertainment programming. In addition to broadcasting rights, the pact includes online rights.

Katja Hofem, member of the management board of ProSiebenSat.1 TV Deutschland, said: “Scripps Networks’ programming, centering on food, home and gardening, DIY and travel, is the perfect fit for our audiences, and will offer attractive new marketing environments for our advertising clients and our own commerce business.”

Jim Samples, president, international, Scripps Networks Interactive, added: “The collaboration… significantly expands our growing international footprint in one of Europe’s most dynamic territories. The deal will bring our flagship lifestyle brands to a previously untapped audience.”

Scripps programming has already aired on a number of ProSiebenSat.1 channels, including “Fixer Upper” on Sixx, which scored audience shares of up to 3.4% in the key demographic (aged 14-49), and up to 6.7% within the channel’s target audience of female viewers aged 14 to 39. Sixx will air new shows such as HGTV’s “Listed Sisters” and Food Network’s “Giada in Italy.” ProSieben MAXX will air DIY-related programs such as “Treehouse Guys,” as well as Food Network programming such as “Guy’s Big Bite.” The channel Kabel eins Doku will continue airing documentaries such as “Mysteries at the Museum,” and carry programming from the Travel Channel.

The deal also includes shows that companies of ProSiebenSat.1’s production network, Red Arrow Entertainment Group, produce for Scripps Networks in the U.S., including “Booze Traveler,” produced by Red Arrow’s Karga Seven Pictures.