Sniderman Joins Blue Ant from Vice's Pulse Films

Sniderman Joins Blue Ant from Vice's
Sam Sniderman will run global production at Blue Ant Media, joining the channel operator, producer and OTT operator from Vice Media’s Pulse Films.

Blue Ant has scaled up with a deal for the production companies in Racat Group, the business owned by former News Corp. and Fox executive David Haslingden.

Based in London and reporting to Raja Khanna, CEO, Television & Digital, Sniderman will oversee all of Blue Ant’s production businesses, including Beach House, NHNZ, and Northern Pictures.

“Sam brings to the table an acute commercial mindset, with a natural understanding for the creative process and those who lead it,” Khanna said. “He is ideally experienced to take on this new role at our company.”

While at Pulse, Sniderman oversaw the distribution of films including Nick Cave’s “20,000 Days on Earth,” Gael Garcia Bernal’s “Who Is Dayani Cristal,” and LCD Soundsystem film “Shut Up and Play the Hits.”

Toronto-based Blue Ant acquired Racat in May in a deal that gave it natural-history producer NHNZ, Australian production company Northern Pictures, and Singapore’s Beach House Pictures, as well as DirecTV joint-venture kids net ZooMoo and mobile-games business Runaway Play.

