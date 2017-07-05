Russia’s Riki Group, China’s Fun Union to Co-Produce ‘Krash and Hehe’ for CCTV Animation

Leading Russian animation company Riki Group is partnering up with Hong Kong-based Fun Union to co-produce “Krash and Hehe,” a new animated series which has been commissioned by China’s CCTV Animation.

Aimed at primary school children, “Krash and Hehe” will be produced in CGI 3D with 2D inserts, and is slated for a release in early 2019.

The deal was signed during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Moscow. He arrived on July 3 for his second state visit to Russia since he took office in 2013.

The plot of “Krash and Hehe” seems perfectly fit for a co-production between the two countries, as it revolves around the friendship between Krash, a character from the popular Russian animated series “KikoRiki,” and Hehe, a panda from the CCTV shows.

Headed by Zijing Wu, Fun Union is financing the project and will also be involved in the development of the series.

Wu said the new co-production deal followed the success of Russian animated series “KikoRiki” and “PinCode” series on CCTV Kids in China.

In February, Riki Group signed a deal with Fun Union to set up a joint-venture aiming at the Chinese and other Asian markets.