Russell Brand Set for U.K. Version of Comedy Central’s ‘Roast Battle’

International Correspondent @varietystewart
Russell Brand Set for U.K. Version
Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

The U.K. Comedy Central channel has greenlit a local version of “Roast Battle,” with Russell Brand set to be a judge on the show.

The series is on Comedy Central in the U.S., and James Corden’s production company Fulwell 73 will make the U.K. version, which will have a six episode run. Production company Ideasatron is co-producing.

Jimmy Carr will host the show, and fellow comedian Katherine Ryan will join Brand on the judging panel. In contrast to the U.S. series, each installment of the series will be given an overarching theme.

Viacom has had success with U.S. formats in the U.K., with “Lip Sync Battle” faring well on its free-to-air network Channel 5. Russell Brand, meanwhile, was an MTV presenter early in his career, before getting sacked for his outrageous behavior.

“Comedy Central Roast Battle will see the UK’s finest comedians go head to head in the ultimate battle of wits,” said Louise Holmes, general manager, Comedy Central UK. “We will pit friend against frenemy, northerners against southerners and who knows, maybe even husband versus wife!”

Viacom sells the Roast format internationally.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More TV News from Variety

Loading
ad