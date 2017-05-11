RTL Group Q1 Revenues Drop 1.9% Due to Absence of ‘American Idol’

RTL Group, Europe’s leading entertainment network, saw revenues dip 1.9% to €1.405 billion ($1.5 billion) in the first quarter of 2017, it was announced Thursday. The company said the results were expected following an exceptionally strong start in 2016, laying sole blame for the marginal drop in revenues on the impact of the absence of FremantleMedia production “American Idol” on U.S. network Fox.

“Following the exceptionally strong first quarter 2016 with an early Easter, we have returned to regular business in the first quarter of 2017. Nonetheless, our profitability remains on a high level and we will continue to significantly invest in digital and content,” said RTL Group co-CEOs Bert Habets and Guillaume de Posch in a statement released Thursday morning.

EBITDA was down 8.3% at €264 million ($287.2 million), which RTL said was largely due to lower profit contributions for soccer club Girondins de Bordeaux and FremantleMedia. Despite the year-on-year decline 2017 still posted RTL’s second highest first quarter EBITDA.

RTL said the absence of “American Idol,” which aired its final season on Fox mainly during the first quarter of 2016, more than compensated for higher revenue from Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6 and the group’s dynamically growing digital business, resulting in the net loss. It was a key factor in RTL’s FremantleMedia seeing its EBITDA down 31.6% to €13 million ($14.1 million) during the first quarter.

Habets and de Posch insisted first quarter results are not necessarily an indicator for the full year, saying this was especially true for FremantleMedia, pointing to Neil Gaiman adaptation “American Gods,” which launched on U.S. payTV channel Starz on April 30, as just one opportunity to turn FremantleMedia’s fortunes around. “We can only emphasise once more that the content business cannot be managed on a quarterly basis,” said the co-CEOs.

“The launch of ‘American Gods’ on Starz and on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 territories will have a positive impact on FremantleMedia’s revenue in Q2,” said Habets and de Posch, also highlighting the news earlier this month that “American Idol” would also be returning via U.S. network ABC. “Both are proof of what we have said before: exclusive content is the power engine for everything we do in the total video universe.”

Adjusting for the “American Idol” effect the company said the group had seen growth of approximately 4%, in line with its full-year guidance. Digital revenues continued to be a key growth driver, up 48.3% year-on-year.

Habets and de Posch said RTL Group remains on track with its full-year outlook for 2017 with total group revenues expected to “increase moderately” between 2.5-5%, and EBITDA to be “broadly stable” between -1% and +1%.