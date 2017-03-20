Four-part drama “National Treasure,” starring Robbie Coltrane, Julie Walters and Andrea Riseborough, has been picked up by a host of broadcasters and platforms, distributor All3Media Intl. revealed Monday.

The show follows Paul Finchley (Coltrane), an ageing, beloved comedian, after he is arrested following an allegation of rape dating back to the 90s. It focuses on both “the investigation, from arrest through to verdict, and the effect the case has on his family, going behind the headlines to look at the human and emotional impact when a whole life is called into question,” according to a statement.

It was produced by The Forge for the U.K.’s Channel 4, and was showcased as a Hulu original in the U.S. this month.

It has now been acquired by Super Channel for Canada, ABC for Australia and TVNZ for New Zealand. In Europe, the show has been picked up by Comunidad Filmin (Spain), HRT (Croatia), NRK (Norway), RUV (Iceland) and YLE (Finland). A U.K. inflight deal has been signed with Spafax and DVD/video deals have been signed by Just Licensing for the Netherlands, and Flemish-speaking Belgium and Luxembourg, and RLJE Intl. for the U.K.

Louise Pedersen, CEO at All3Media Intl., commented: “This bold and poignant series received wide critical acclaim during its airing in the U.K. and the U.S., and has received a host of accolades for its compelling and thoroughly absorbing study of the impact these historical charges have on both sides of the courtroom. With its timely, globally-relevant storyline, star-studded cast, high production values and ratings success, now combined with these fantastic new sales, we’re expecting ‘National Treasure’ to continue to prove a standout drama on the international stage.”

The show was written by Jack Thorne, whose TV credits include “This is England” and “The Last Panthers,” and who co-wrote stage-play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.” It was executive produced by George Faber (“Shameless”) and George Ormond (“War and Peace”).

The drama picked up best actor (Coltrane) and the Jury’s Award at Roma Fiction Festival, and best screenplay (Thorne) and original music at the FIPA Awards.