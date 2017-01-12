Reed Midem, the French organizer of MipTV and Mipcom, two of the world’s biggest TV showcases set in Cannes, is joining forces with the city of Cannes to launch an international drama series festival that will run alongside MipTV.

The first edition will kick off during the 2018 edition of MipTV, which runs in early April, just under a month before the start of Cannes Film Festival. Cannes mayor David Lisnard, a driving force behind the initiative, said the festival will be modeled on Cannes Film Festival with a strong industry/market component which will be handled by Reed Midem through MipTV.

“Reed Midem and Cannes have been close partners since the second edition of MipTV was held in the city in 1965. We share Mayor David Lisnard’s vision of an international drama series festival and the pertinence of holding it in Cannes alongside MipTV in April 2018,” Reed Midem told Variety.

“This event will combine Cannes’ experience in hosting major festivals and Reed Midem’s background in delivering the leading international television business events MipTV and Mipcom. Reed Midem is thrilled to partner with Cannes on a project that will be great for the international television community, great for the public and great for France.”

The last edition of MipTV brought together over 11,000 participants, including high-profile talent, influential industry figures from U.S. studios, and independent companies from more than 100 countries. MipTV, like Mipcom, have also placed increasing emphasis on drama, with the recent launch of the International Drama Screenings and World Premiere TV Screenings.

Meanwhile, the French government has been touting the creation of an international festival dedicated to series and tapped a jury to examine several cities which could host the festival, including Cannes, Bordeaux, Lille and Paris. But according to new reports, confirmed to Variety by Reed Midem, the government has narrowed the selection down to Lille and Paris, where a rising TV drama festival, Series Mania, is already being organized every April, about a week after MipTV.

Lisnard, however, said Cannes was going ahead with its long-gestated project (conceived in 2011), regardless of the French government decision.

It’s unsure how the initiative would be fully financed without any public subsidies, although the French Riviera region is one of France’s most powerful and deepest pocketed. Private investors might also come into play.

If the government ends up selecting Paris, to have the international festival run alongside Series Mania, it will be interesting to see how both event will co-exist without cannibalizing each other.

An a related note, politics might play a role in the government’s final decision. Indeed, Paris and Lille are both ran by mayors belonging to the Socialist party, in line with the French state. Meanwhile, Lisnard is well-known as a centre right figure.