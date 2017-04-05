Raw is set to expand its U.S. production slate with the announcement of two key appointments to its development team.

The U.K. based international film and television production company has appointed Oliver Calleja to the newly created role of head of U.S. development, while Tom Lazenby has been promoted to head of scripted development across both Raw’s U.S. and U.K. TV slates. The new appointments are part of a move to grow Raw’s U.S. non-scripted and scripted slates.

Calleja joins Raw from U.K. production company RDF where he was head of international development working on projects including “Mine Hunters” for National Geographic. In his new role Calleja will report into Raw’s executive vice president of U.S. television, Adam Hawkins.

“The appointment of Olly as our new head of U.S. development will give us increased fire power in the U.S. non-scripted space and allow Adam the ability to work across more of our productions and closely with Katherine Butler across the U.S. scripted slate,” said Joely Fether, CEO of Raw.

Lazenby was previously a story producer on shows including “Suspects,” for Channel 5, and worked as a development executive at FremantleMedia drama label Newman Street.

Raw has seen a number of recent successes in the U.S. market including unscripted factual series including “Gold Rush” (pictured), “Homestead Rescue” and “Taking Fire” for Discovery, “No Man Left Behind” for National Geographic, and docu-series “Race For The White House” for CNN, as well as its first scripted mini-series, “Harley and the Davidsons,” also for Discovery.