ProSiebenSat.1’s Austrian terrestrial television channel PULS 4 has acquired Austrian broadcasting group ATV, it was announced Thursday. The deal, which sees PULS 4 purchase ATV from Tele Muenchen Fernseh GmbH & Co. Produktionsgesellschaft, was concluded Thursday having been pre-approved by the Federal Competition Authority, Federal Cartel Prosecutor and media authorities in Austria.

The acquisition also brought an immediate change of management to ATV, Austria’s largest commercial television station, with Thomas Gruber appointed as its new managing director by ProSiebenSat.1 PULS 4 managing director Markus Breitenecker.

“Through the integration into ProSiebenSat.1 PULS 4 Group and the necessary implementation of the planned restructuring, we are securing ATV’s position in the Austrian TV market in the long run and enabling new growth opportunities for the station,” said Gruber.

Gruber previously served as program director on the management board of ProSiebenSat.1 PULS 4. Bernhard Albrecht, CFO of ProSiebenSat.1 PULS 4 Group, will lead the restructuring and the merger alongside Gruber in the coming weeks.

“ATV is a very good complement to the ProSiebenSat.1 PULS 4 portfolio and can be marketed effectively alongside the Group’s other stations,” continued Gruber. “With reasonable complementary programming between PULS 4 and ATV, we will create more Austrian-flavored prime-time offerings for viewers and a clearer positioning for ATV.”

PULS 4 expects ATV to benefit from its integrated into ProSiebenSat.1 PULS 4 Group, with plans to bring marketing, locations, technical operations and studios together by the beginning of 2018. It also plans to have the two stations cooperating closely in administration and purchasing with immediate effect.

“In light of the urgent need for economic restructuring at ATV, we will consolidate the organization of the station group,” said Albrecht. “This is expected to result in the loss of around 70 jobs at ATV by the beginning of 2018. At the same time, we will be immediately speaking to all partners and suppliers of ATV in order to amalgamate agreements and to jointly make the restructuring a success.”

ATV is the Austrian home of such U.S. hits as “Gilmore Girls” (pictured), “King of Queens,” “Shit! My Dad Says,” “Mike and Molly” and “Two and a Half Men.”