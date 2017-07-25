Princess Diana Film With Princes Harry and William Finds International Buyers

Princess Diana Film With Princes Harry
A host of international broadcasters have bought “Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy,” the documentary film that features Princes Harry and William talking about the life of their mother, Princess Diana.

The show went out on ITV in the U.K. last night, Monday, as well as on HBO in the US, after the cable network acquired it. Sales are being handled by U.K.-based Drive, which has now also sold it to Canadian public broadcaster CBS.

In Australia it has gone to free TV network Seven, and in New Zealand, Three has acquired it.

In Europe, Norway’s NRK has taken the film, as has YLE in Finland and TV2 in Denmark. Deals will close soon in Spain, where pubcaster TVE is tipped to buy the show, and other territories including Japan, Italy, Sweden, and Russia.

“The response from international broadcast partners has been phenomenal,” said Drive joint managing director Ben Barrett. “We look forward to announcing more broadcast partners for this landmark film in the weeks ahead.”

“Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Her Legacy” was produced by Oxford Film and Television. The twentieth anniversary of Princess Diana’s death comes next month, August, and a spate of documentaries and films have been ordered to mark the occasion. Channel 4 in the U.K. and PBS in the US ordered “Diana: In Her Own Words” this week, and the BBC has a one-off drama about the princess, “Diana and I.”

