BBC wildlife show “Planet Earth II” ruled the factual roost after nominations for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts’ Television Craft Awards were revealed Tuesday, while Netflix’s royal saga “The Crown” courted the most nominations among drama series.

“Planet Earth II” nabbed nine nominations, including for editing, original music for a team that included Hans Zimmer, and a clean sweep, four nominations, for photography on various episodes.

“The Crown,” produced by Left Bank Pictures, took seven nominations, including those for writer Peter Morgan, director Stephen Daldry and cinematographer Adriano Goldman.

Other drama series with multiple nominations included thriller “The Night Manager,” adapted from John Le Carre’s novel, with six; the adaptation of Leo Tolstoy’s “War and Peace” with five; and, with four each, sex-scandal drama “National Treasure” and science-fiction series “Black Mirror.” “The Durrells,” based on Gerald Durrell’s Corfu trilogy, and “Sherlock: The Abominable Bride” received three nominations a-piece.

“Fleabag” attracted three nominations. The comedy’s lead actress and writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge was short-listed for comedy writer, and breakthrough talent for both “Fleabag” and “Crashing.”

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in London on April 23.

