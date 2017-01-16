PBS Masterpiece has boarded six-part drama “Press,” which is set in the contemporary world of British newspapers as they try to move on from the hacking scandal and cope with the 24-hour news cycle of the digital age.

The miniseries is written by Mike Bartlett (“Doctor Foster,” “Charles III”), and produced by Nigel Stafford-Clark, who has won three BAFTAs, for Deep Indigo, alongside Lookout Point and BBC Studios. BBC Worldwide is handling international rights, and the BBC has U.K. rights.

According to a statement, “Mike Bartlett’s razor sharp and observant drama will explore the turbulent media landscape through the fortunes of competing broadsheet and tabloid papers, and the very different and colorful characters who work for them. It’s a drama that could not be more relevant in today’s global news and internet environment.”

Stafford-Clark commented: “At a time when both the nature and the role of the press have themselves become part of the news, there’s never been a better moment to focus on this unique world as the basis of a major television series.”

The series will be executive produced by Bartlett, Faith Penhale for Lookout Point, Bethan Jones for BBC Studios, and Rebecca Eaton for PBS Masterpiece.