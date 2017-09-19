Paramount Channel Latin America Snags Exclusive Latinamerican Rights to Multi-Emmy Winner ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Eight Primetime Emmy Award-winner “The Handmaid’s Tale” will soon be available in Latin America, thanks to Paramount Channel Latin America, which grabbed the exclusive Pay TV and VOD rights for the show in the region.

Set to bow in early 2018 across Latin America, the 10-part series is based on Margaret Atwood’s eponymous novel, a bestseller in Argentina and Brazil in particular, which takes place in the dystopian nation of Gilead where a totalitarian and fundamentalist regime has seized control. Faced with a near zero birth rate, the authorities have subjected the country’s fertile women to sexual servitude in a last twisted attempt to repopulate the world.

“We’re thrilled to be adding the massive success that is ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ to our programming roster, reinforcing our commitment to bringing the best, high-quality entertainment to our audiences throughout the region,” said Tiago Worcman, senior vice president, Music and Paramount Brand Head, VIMN Americas.

Under the tagline “Stories worth telling,” Paramount Channel Latin America’s mandate is to introduce a curated number of TV series to the previously all-movie channel, starting with Netflix originals “House of Cards” and “Orange is the New Black,” which it acquired late last year. “Series [of this caliber] are beginning to shape our brand as we have no exclusivity to any movie, not even Paramount’s,” said Worcman. Now entering its fourth year, Paramount Channel Latin America reaches up to 28 million viewers.

Nominated for a total 13 Emmy Awards, “The Handmaid’s Tale” tied with HBO’s “Big Little Lies” for eight wins including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama (Elisabeth Moss), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama (Ann Dowd), Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Alexis Bledel), Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series (Reed Morano), Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series (showrunner-creator Bruce Miller), Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary or Fantasy program and Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series.

The series is executive produced by Miller, Warren Littlefield (“Fargo”), Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears and Ilene Chaiken. “The Handmaid’s Tale” is produced by MGM Television and internationally distributed by MGM, which has sold it to a wide range of international territories where Hulu is still not present, with the exception of U.S. Military Bases and Japan.