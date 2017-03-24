Orange is the New Black Season
Courtesy of Netflix

Sony Channel has picked up British broadcast rights to Lionsgate’s “Orange Is the New Black.” The channel, which is available on pay-TV services Sky, Virgin, BT and TalkTalk, will launch the show on April 19.

The Emmy Award-winning series centers on Brooklynite Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling), whose decade-old relationship with drug-runner Alex (Laura Prepon) results in her arrest and year-long detention in a federal penitentiary.

“We recognize the demand for premium content that appeals to a broad audience which is exactly what ‘Orange Is the New Black’ offers,” said Kate Marsh, SPTN’s executive VP, Western Europe, international networks. “It is widely recognized as a must-see series that we’re pleased to make part of our offering on Sony Channel.”

Lionsgate’s president of international television and digital distribution, Peter Iacono, said: “’Orange’ is a global phenomenon with ever-growing appeal, and we expect it to be a great addition to Sony’s line-up of must-see premium programming that will resonate with their audience for years to come.”

For its first season, the show received 12 Emmy nominations including comedy series, writing for a comedy series, and directing for a comedy series, winning three.

