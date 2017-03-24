Sony Channel has picked up British broadcast rights to Lionsgate’s “Orange Is the New Black.” The channel, which is available on pay-TV services Sky, Virgin, BT and TalkTalk, will launch the show on April 19.

The Emmy Award-winning series centers on Brooklynite Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling), whose decade-old relationship with drug-runner Alex (Laura Prepon) results in her arrest and year-long detention in a federal penitentiary.

“We recognize the demand for premium content that appeals to a broad audience which is exactly what ‘Orange Is the New Black’ offers,” said Kate Marsh, SPTN’s executive VP, Western Europe, international networks. “It is widely recognized as a must-see series that we’re pleased to make part of our offering on Sony Channel.”

Lionsgate’s president of international television and digital distribution, Peter Iacono, said: “’Orange’ is a global phenomenon with ever-growing appeal, and we expect it to be a great addition to Sony’s line-up of must-see premium programming that will resonate with their audience for years to come.”

For its first season, the show received 12 Emmy nominations including comedy series, writing for a comedy series, and directing for a comedy series, winning three.