Jane Root’s Nutopia Joins With ‘Hell and Back Again’ Producer Roast Beef

International Correspondent @varietystewart
Nutopia Aborbs Feature Documentary Producer Roast

The producer of feature documentaries “Pussy Riot: a Punk Prayer” and “Afghan Star” has aligned itself with Nutopia, the factual company run by former BBC and Discovery executive Jane Root.

Roast Beef is run by Mike Lerner and its credits include Oscar nominated films “Hell and Back Again,” Egyptian revolution film “The Square,” as well as “The Russian Woodpecker,” which scooped the Grand Jury Awards at Sundance in 2015.

The partners said that joining forces will creation of a factual producer working across features, TV, shortform and digital projects.

Root was the controller of BBC Two and president of the Discovery Network before creating Nutopia in 2009.

Its best-known project is “America: the Story of US” for the History channel in the U.S. Its upcoming documentaries include “Civilisations” for the BBC and PBS, and, in association with Darren Aronofsky, “Strange Rock” for the National Geographic Channel.

“After eight years of pioneering the mega-doc, and bringing new scale and ambition to the factual documentary space, I can’t wait to join forces with these world-leading documentarians to create a whole new range of highly ambitious premium documentary projects,” Root said.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad