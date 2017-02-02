Mette M. Bølstad and Stephen Uhlander, the writers of hit Norwegian drama series “Nobel,” have scooped the inaugural Nordic prize for TV drama script at the Göteborg Film Festival.

The prize, worth SEK200,000 ($22,840), was given by a jury composed of Lars Blomgren (managing director at Filmlance in Sweden), Isabelle Péchou (international drama consultant in Denmark/France), Leena Virtanen (film and TV critic in Finland) and Gudrun Giddings (producer at U.S.-based G4C Innovation) during the festival’s TV Drama Vision showcase.

“This is a strong, unpredictable drama with a sense of fresh realism. The story was thrilling and worked well also as a metaphor of the global instability between war and peace,” said the jury.

The panel also noted that the script’s multilayered characters and family themes could appeal to global and diverse audiences.

Directed by Per-Olav Sorensen and produced by Monster Scripted, “Nobel” is a contemporary drama exploring Norway’s military involvement in Afghanistan through the story of a returning soldier and family man.

The first two episodes of “Nobel” were shown at this year’s festival, which launched the TV Drama Vision’s two-day seminar. Participation in the seminar skyrocketed this year, according to the organizers.

The Nordic prize for TV drama script is backed by the Nordisk Film & TV Fond.