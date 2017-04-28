Netflix to Unleash Second German Original Production ‘Dogs of Berlin’

Netflix has commissioned its second German production with “Dogs of Berlin,” created by writer-director Christian Alvart. The 10-part show will see Alvart serve as showrunner as well as writing, directing and producing all episodes through his Berlin-based production company Syrreal Entertainment.

Described by Netflix as an edgy modern crime drama, “Dogs of Berlin” sees two contrasting Berlin police detectives forced to team-up against their will. Finding themselves caught up in a territorial battle with the Berlin underworld, that makes them confront their own corruption and weaknesses, the pair must decide which side of the law they are really on. Syrreal CEO Siegfried Kamml will also produce.

“To develop a 10-episode show that combines innovative storytelling with complex and unique characters is incredibly exciting for me as an author and director,” said Alvart of his biggest project to date. “I wanted to tell the story of these ‘Dogs’ for quite some time and am very much looking forward to finally bringing them to life together with Netflix’s creative team. They couldn’t have found a better home.”

Following his breakout sophomore film “Antibodies” in 2005 Alvart directed horror “Case 39,” starring Renee Zellweger, for Paramount and U.K.-Germany co-production “Pandorum,” starring Dennis Quaid and Ben Foster, for Impact Pictures and Germany’s Constantin Film. Since then he has worked exclusively on German productions moving between film and television.

Alvart scored his biggest theatrical hit with last year’s “Tschiller: Off Duty,” a big-screen spin-off of long-running local cop show “Tatort,” starring Til Schweiger which grossed €2.5 million ($2.7 million) in Germany through Warner Bros. Germany. He recently finished production on thriller “Abgeschnitten,” starring Moritz Bleibtreu, which will be released by Warner Bros. Germany this winter.

“Dogs of Berlin” continues Netflix’s investment in original European content, marking its second German venture following Baran bo Odar’s “Dark,” which is expected to launch on the SVOD service later this year. Alvart’s show will premiere on Netflix in 2018. Both “Dark” and “Dogs of Berlin” will be available to Netflix subscribers worldwide.