Netflix Orders Supernatural Series Out of the U.K.

International Correspondent
Netflix has ordered a supernatural thriller out of the U.K., an eight-episode series that will be produced by New Pictures, the British outfit that is part of Discovery- and Liberty Global-backed production group All3Media.

Netflix said that shooting is underway in the U.K. and Norway on the as-yet-untitled series. It was written by Hania Elkington (“The North London Book of the Dead”) and Simon Duric, who was a storyboard artist on award-winning Netflix original “The Crown.”

Farren Blackburn (“Hammer of the Gods”) will direct six of the eight installments and executive produce alongside New Pictures’ Charlie Pattinson and Willow Grylls.

New Pictures made “The Missing” and “Indian Summers,” and is making upcoming BBC One and Netflix drama “Requiem,” and BBC and Cinemax scripted series “Rellik.”

Netflix is ramping up its slate of original shows from around the world, increasingly in association with local broadcasters. “The Crown,” out of the U.K., is its biggest-budget international show to date.

The new U.K.-produced supernatural series was first reported by TBI.

