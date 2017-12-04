Netflix Launches Untitled French Romantic Comedy Series

Rolling off “Marseille,” Netflix is launching its next French-language original series, a half-hour romantic dramedy set in modern-day Paris.

The series, based on an original idea by British writer Chris Lang, will be directed by Noemie Saglio (“Connasse, princesse des coeurs”). Francois Florentiny’s Paris-based banner UnRATED is producing, with Anne Thomopoulos (“Versailles”), Florentiny and Chris Lang exec producing. The show will start lensing on location across Paris early next year.

Penned by Lang, along with Teisseire and Saglio who is participating in the writing, the eight-episode series follows a group of friends who embark on a misguided attempt to help their perpetually single girlfriend Elsa regain faiths in dating and find love. But things take an unexpected turn when they set Elsa up with a seemingly perfect bachelor who happens to be a male escort.

“I’m very happy to present my vision of French humor on such an innovative platform. Netflix gives creative freedom to writers and directors to express themselves from beginning to end — with this show in particular, the freedom to showcase people in their thirties as realistic and sweet as they are funny,” said Noemie Saglio.

“As I am also in my thirties, this is occasion for me to speak about all the ways to be woman in today’s world.”

Florentiny and Thomopoulos said Saglio was the “perfect director to helm this playful, poignant exploration of friendship and love in modern Paris.”

Erik Barmack, VP of international originals at Netflix, described the series as “a fun and modern romantic story that will bring viewers into the energy of today’s Paris.”

“In the series, Noemie Saglio will be infusing a fresh eye on French romance, and we are excited to work with her as well as with such talented executive producers and writers for what is to be our next French original series,” added Barmack.

UnRATED was launched less than a year ago by Florentiny, the former boss of ITV Studios France.

The series will be available exclusively to Netflix members around the world in 2018.