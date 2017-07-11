Netflix, Canal+ Order Harlan Coben Series With ‘Dexter’ Star Michael C. Hall

Netflix and Canal+ in France have ordered “Safe,” a thriller from author Harlan Coben starring Michael C. Hall (“Dexter”).

Hall was the star of Showtime series “Dexter” from 2006 to 2013 and in “Safe” will play a pediatric surgeon raising two teenage daughters Jenny and Carrie alone after the death of his wife, when a murder and disappearance occur and change all of their lives.

StudioCanal’s U.K.-based production company Red will make the series, which will be on Canal+ in France and Netflix globally. StudioCanal will sell any remaining and secondary rights. Danny Brocklehurst (“Shameless”) has written the script for the eight-part drama.

Red’s credits include “Happy Valley,” which was acquired by Netflix, but “Safe” is its first original for the streaming service. Based in Manchester, England, and run by Nicola Shindler, it was acquired by StudioCanal in 2013.

Netflix has started to launch local originals to complement those coming out of the U.S. In France it has commissioned political drama “Marseille” from Federation and the upcoming sci-fi drama “Osmosis.”

Netflix is increasingly working with local partners and then scooping the global rights outside of the home territory. The willingness of international broadcasters such as Canal+ to greenlight shows in English helps in that regard. Other international Netflix coproductions include “Troy” and “Giri/Haji” with the BBC in the U.K.

Harlan Coban, meanwhile, has moved into TV. His first small screen project was “The Five” for Sky in the U.K.