Netflix, Canal+ Order Harlan Coben Series With ‘Dexter’ Star Michael C. Hall

International Correspondent @varietystewart
Netflix, Canal+ Order Harlan Coben show

Netflix and Canal+ in France have ordered “Safe,” a thriller from author Harlan Coben starring Michael C. Hall (“Dexter”).

Hall was the star of Showtime series “Dexter” from 2006 to 2013 and in “Safe” will play a pediatric surgeon raising two teenage daughters Jenny and Carrie alone after the death of his wife, when a murder and disappearance occur and change all of their lives.

StudioCanal’s U.K.-based production company Red will make the series, which will be on Canal+ in France and Netflix globally. StudioCanal will sell any remaining and secondary rights. Danny Brocklehurst (“Shameless”) has written the script for the eight-part drama.

Red’s credits include “Happy Valley,” which was acquired by Netflix, but “Safe” is its first original for the streaming service. Based in Manchester, England, and run by Nicola Shindler, it was acquired by StudioCanal in 2013.

Netflix has started to launch local originals to complement those coming out of the U.S. In France it has commissioned political drama “Marseille” from Federation and the upcoming sci-fi drama “Osmosis.”

Netflix is increasingly working with local partners and then scooping the global rights outside of the home territory. The willingness of international broadcasters such as Canal+ to greenlight shows in English helps in that regard. Other international Netflix coproductions include “Troy” and “Giri/Haji” with the BBC in the U.K.

Harlan Coban, meanwhile, has moved into TV. His first small screen project was “The Five” for Sky in the U.K.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More TV News from Variety

Loading
ad