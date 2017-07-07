NBCUniversal Names Lee Raftery U.K. Channels Chief

Lee Raftery has been promoted at NBCUniversal to run the studio’s channels in the U.K. and emerging markets, and has been named chief marketing and content officer across international.

NBCU channels across the territories that Raftery will oversee include Universal, Syfy, E! Entertainment Television, Movies 24, Telemundo, Studio Universal and 13th Street. In his new role, Raftery succeeds Colin McLeod, who left earlier this year after more than a decade in the post.

Raftery’s expanded marketing and content portfolio spans the wider international NBCU channels operation.

Raftery was upped to chief marketing officer in late 2016 and the content part has been added to that in his new role. He will report jointly to Satpal Brainch, managing director for Europe, Middle East, and Africa at NBCUniversal Intl. Distribution & Networks, and Kevin MacLellan, chairman, Global Distribution & International.

MacLellan said: “Lee has done an exemplary job of building an incredibly distinctive marketing and creative culture across the company. He has proved himself to be a strong and decisive leader and I have every confidence that he will apply his considerable skills to lead the strategic vision” within the U.K. and emerging markets networks group.

Before his time at NBCU and Comcast, Raftery was with toy and kids’ content business Hasbro.