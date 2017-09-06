NBCUniversal Names International Formats Chief

NBCUniversal has hired Ana Langenberg to run international format production and sales. She replaces Yvonne Pilkington, who left NBCU earlier this year.

Langenberg, a former formats chief at Endemol and Endemol Shine, will be SVP, format sales and production for NBCUniversal International Formats. Based in London she will report to COO Sarah Cooper.

Cooper said of Langenberg’s hire: “Her unrivaled format expertise teamed with her extensive international experience makes her the perfect fit for the role and I look forward to working with her in growing the business and extending the reach of our catalog internationally.”

NBC is faring well with entertainment shows in the U.S. under Paul Telegdy. Internationally, Langenberg’s team will work on the roll out of U.S. shows including “World of Dance,” as well as titles such as “Top Chef.” It also has a catalog of scripted formats that includes the “Real Housewives” franchise, and “Suits.”

Langenberg was at Endemol Shine, and prior to that Endemol, for 18 years, overseeing the international roll out of shows including “Big Brother,” and “Deal or No Deal.”

Latterly she was COO, creative networks, at Endemol Shine, overseeing format acquisition and distribution, and co-managing the company’s centralized creative team. She left the company late last year.

“I am thrilled to be coming on board as International Formats begins to launch ‘World of Dance’ and a number of impressive formats globally,” Langenberg said.

“With an ever-growing catalog and an increasing network of creative partners globally, the business has so much potential and I cannot wait to work with the team to build an ambitious international growth strategy for the future.”