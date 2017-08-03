NBCU’s Duccio Donati to Oversee DreamWorks Channel

NBCUniversal has handed Duccio Donati an expanded role, putting him in charge of the DreamWorks TV channel as well as the studio’s other kids and lifestyle properties in international markets.

Donati is based in L.A., after a stint in London between 2011 and 2013, and will retain oversight for the E! channel internationally alongside his new responsibilities.

In the new role, EVP, lifestyle and kids, Donati will run the fledgling DreamWorks kids channel. NBCU acquired DreamWorks last year for $3.8 billion, and the animation giant’s branded TV net has been rolling out internationally.

Donati is also tasked with identifying programming opportunities for kids and lifestyle content from NBCU’s E!, Bravo, Oxygen and DreamWorks networks, across the studios’ three international hubs: EMEA, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

He will report to Kevin MacLellan, chairman, Global Distribution & International, who said: “Taking a portfolio approach to managing these two key genres aligns with NBCU’s organizational approach to cable brands in the U.S. Duccio is uniquely positioned to take on this role having had extensive commercial and operational experience across both the licensing and channels business, a track record of success with E! International and an established role connecting NBCU’s international and U.S. brand teams.”

Donati comes from the Comcast side of the business, which he joined in 1999. “It’s particularly compelling to take on responsibility for DreamWorks channel – working with the talented DreamWorks team and with the brand’s beloved children’s content and characters – as we focus on deepening relationships with our customers and partners,” he said.