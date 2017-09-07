NATPE Sets 15th Annual Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Award Honorees

Jane Fonda and Tom Selleck are among the honorees set to receive the 15th Annual Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Award at NATPE next January. Greg Berlanti, Kevin Reilly and Cesar Conde will also receive the accolade at the industry group’s annual event in Miami.

The award acknowledges television’s top talent and executives. This year’s honorees included Fox Television Group chairmen-CEOs Gary Newman and Dana Walden, and AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan, as well as actress Eva Longoria.

“In choosing to honor those with careers defined by the same zeal and dedication that Brandon held dear, this event continues to be one that he would have found so meaningful,” said Lilly Tartikoff.

Berlanti executive produces “Arrow” and “The Flash,” Selleck is in CBS cop series “Blue Bloods,” and double Academy Award-winner Fonda stars in Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie.” From the executive ranks, Kevin Reilly now runs Turner’s TBS and TNT, and Cesar Conde is Telemundo and NBCUniversal International chairman.

“Each of the Tartikoff honorees is a leader in their field and a legend in the industry,” said Andy Kaplan, president of Sony Pictures Television Networks and chairman of the board of NATPE.

The recipients will be in Miami to collect the awards at a reception in the Fontainebleau hotel.