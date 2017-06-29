Nathalie Baye, Maiwenn Topline Gaumont’s Paris-Set Crime Series for Canal Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

PARIS – French stars Nathalie Baye and Maiwenn will play mother and daughter in “Nox” (working title), a crime thriller series set in Paris’ underworld that Mabrouk El Mechri will direct for pay-TV group Canal Plus.

Produced by Gaumont, “Nox” will star Baye as a retired cop who was forced out because of her rebellious personality and has to step back in when her daughter, also a cop, disappears in Paris’ vast underground tunnels. The series will explore these hollowed-out shelters spreading across miles beneath Paris where the investigation unfolds. Malik Zidi (“Made in France”) also stars.

“Nox” was created by Fred Cavayé (“Point Blank,””Radin”), Quoc Dang Tran (“Kaboul Kitchen”) and Jérôme Fansten (“Amnêsia”). Tran penned the series.

“Nox” will mark El Mechri’s second series for Canal Plus, following “Maison Close,” an edgy period series which aired for two seasons in 2010 and 2013 and earned warm reviews.

Baye, one of France’s best-known actresses, who starred in Xavier Dolan’s “It’s Only the End of the World” and Xavier Beauvois’s upcoming “Les Gardiennes,” previously toplined “Spin” (“Les Hommes de L’Ombre”), a hit on French pubcaster France 2 that traveled to many territories.

Maiwenn is best known as a director. She directed “Polisse” and “Mon Roi,” among other films. As an actress, Maiwenn takes very few roles and last starred in a TV series 15 years ago. She will next be seen in “The Price of Success” with Tahar Rahim and Roschdy Zem.

Fansten recently wrote and directed “Amnêsia,” a science fiction digital series produced by Vivendi’s Studio Plus that won the award for best web series at this year’s Colcoa, the Los Angeles-set French film festival.

