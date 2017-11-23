MTG Studios Boards Norwegian Drama Series ‘Wisting’

MTG Studios has come on board “Wisting,” a drama series based on Jørn Lier Horst’s bestseller, with Norwegian star Sven Nordin (“Valkyrien”) set to topline.

Katarina Launing (“Kick It!”) and Trygve Allister Diesen (“The Third Eye”) created the series and will direct “Wisting,” which is presented by MTG Studios as Norway’s biggest-ever drama production.

Horst’s “Wisting” books have sold over 1.2 million copies in Norway alone and been translated into 30 languages. Trygve Allister Diesen and Kathrine Valen Zeiner (“Eyewitness”) wrote the series adaptation. Cinenord Drama AS and Denmark’s Good Company Films are producing “Wisting,” which will start shooting in January.

“Wisting” follows William Wisting, an empathetic, meticulous and relentless detective with a happy family life who is on a mission to bring down Norway’s most notorious criminals. When two mysterious deaths interrupt Wisting’s Christmas, a showdown with the deadliest killer begins.

“Wisting,” financially backed by the Norwegian Film Institute, will premiere exclusively on MTG’s Nordic video streaming service, Viaplay, as well as on TV3 across the Nordic region.

“Our ambition is to become the Nordic region’s leading producer of original content, and we’re honored that our unique storytelling capabilities have been recognized by the Norwegian Film Institute,” said Jakob Mejlhede, MTG EVP and head of programming and content development.

Mejlhede said that “Occupied,” MTG’s first Norwegian Viaplay original, has been a ratings hit across the Nordic region. “We’re creating another incredible series that showcases Norway’s very best creative talents,” said the exec.