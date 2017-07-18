MTG Takes Mayweather and McGregor Fight to the Nordics

Floyd Mayweather, Jr., and Conor McGregor will slug it out on Viaplay in the Nordics after the Modern Times Group picked up local rights to the hugely hyped boxing match.

The fight takes place Aug. 26 in Las Vegas and will be on MTG’s Viasat pay-TV service and Viaplay streaming service. The match-up will be a huge pay-per-view event and one of the highest-grossing fights ever as McGregor, a mixed martial arts specialist, takes on the undefeated Mayweather, the most successful pound-for-pound boxer of all time.

MTG said it is set to become the biggest pay-per-view fight ever in the Nordic region. The pay-TV operator already shows a range of boxing and UFC fights. MTG bought the rights from IMG. The pay-per-view will cost Nordic fans SEK 499 ($60) in Sweden, DKK 499 ($77.45) in Denmark, €59.95 ($69.21) in Finland, and NOK 499 ($61.62) in Norway.

“We can’t wait to bring such a thrilling contest, which has massive appeal to all sports fans, to the Nordics on 26 August as the region’s biggest ever pay-per-view,” said Peter Nørrelund, CEO of MTG Sport.

MTG also announced second-quarter results Tuesday, reporting revenues of SEK 4.25 billion, representing 5% organic growth from the previous year. Net income was SEK 275 million compared with SEK 244 million in the corresponding period in 2016.