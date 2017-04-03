Leading Spanish paybox Movistar Plus and Conecta Fiction, the new Spain-based TV co-production and networking meeting, have signed a collaboration deal which guarantees an active presence by the Telefonica-owned TV operator at the event.

Aimed at become a pioneering business platform for TV fiction partnerships between Latin America, Europe and the U.S. Hispanic market, Conecta Fiction’s inaugural edition will run June 20-23 in Galicia’s Santiago de Compostela, northwest Spain.

Movistar Plus, which is rapidly emerging as a key driving force of Spanish TV drama production, will participate as an investor and co-producer at the meeting, especially supporting the international co-production project pitching sessions.

There, the paybox will offer a contract to develop one of the 10 TV series or mini-series projects previously selected by Conecta’s editorial committee.

The final 10 final selected projects at the Forum will be announced early June; the application period is open through April 15.

At its first edition, Conecta Fiction, directed by Geraldine Gonard, will also offer attendees pre-set one-to-one meetings, international premiere screenings, master classes, keynotes, debates and panels. It has already forged a collaboration deal with Paris-based Series Mania that will see both events exchange conference panel events at their 2017 editions.

The forum is promoted by Galicia’s Xunta government via the Axencia Galega das Industrias Culturais (Agadic), as well as the ICEX Spain Trade and Investment export board and Fundación SGAE, the training arm of Spanish rights collection society SGAE.