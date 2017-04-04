ITV Studios Global Entertainment has secured a raft of new EMEA deals for its top dramas including “Victoria” and “Prime Suspect: Tennison.” The company announced Tuesday that it had signed a number of new agreements for three of its dramas, including the upcoming “Loch Ness.”

Hit royal drama “Victoria” has seen latest sales to satellite broadcaster YES in Israel; VOD service IVI in Russia, where it will see a simultaneously pay TV launch on Tricolor Russia’s Kino Premium Channel; and Mediaset in Italy for free-to-air TV broadcast, which will follow its current pay TV run in Italy on the Feltrinelli Group’s La Effe.

“Victoria” became an instant ratings hit in the U.K., becoming ITV’s top-rated drama of 2016 after debuting last August. The show, which stars former “Doctor Who” companion Jenna Coleman as the young monarch and Tom Hughes as Prince Albert, will return for a second season later this year.

A co-production with Masterpiece on PBS the show premiered in the U.S. in January drawing over 6 million viewers. It is written by Daisy Goodwin and produced by Mammoth Screen. It has already been sold in over 150 countries.

“‘Victoria’ continues to have huge global appeal and series two is understandably hotly anticipated,” said Dan Gopal, EVP of EMEA distribution and global digital partners for ITV Studios Global Entertainment. “Our slate of new and returning dramas continues to find new homes across EMEA and it is particularly encouraging to see the series playing on multiple broadcast and digital windows in some markets, a fantastic example of the ever growing demand for great drama on all platforms.”

“Loch Ness” will see its U.K. and U.S. debuts on ITV and NBC later this year. ITV Studios has now secured new deals for the show with RTL in the Netherlands, DR in Denmark, TV4 in Sweden and TV2 in Norway. The latest deals follow a number of pre-sales agreements for other European markets with NBC. The show sees a local detective searching for a serial killer on the shores of Scotland’s infamous location.

Denmark’s DR has also snapped up “Prime Suspect: Tennison,” which also sold to SVT in Sweden and BBC First for the Middle East. The show, which debuted under the title “Prime Suspect 1973” in the U.K. in February, is a prequel to the long-running hit police drama starring Helen Mirren. Newcomer Stefanie Martini plays the 22-year-old Jane Tennison as she starts out in her career in 1970s’ London. Its launch attracted over 5 million viewers to ITV.