PARIS– U.K. shows will dominate the second edition of Mipdrama screenings, a competitive section of 12 international series set to premiere during MipTV in Cannes.

The lineup of MipTV was unveiled today by Laurine Garaude, head of TV for Reed Midem, at a press conference in Paris.

Three of the seven completed shows set to unspool at Mipdrama Screenings are British ones: the BBC Three’s “Clique,” Channel 4’s “Gap Year” and ITV’s “Fearless.”

“Clique” is a psychological drama set against the backdrop of Edinburgh’s high class society and college life. Jude McDermid stars in the series which is repped by all3media International.

“Gap Year,” another series skewing young adults, is a comedy turning on a group of backpackers who cross paths in Asia. “Gap Year,” created by Jamie Campbell and Joel Wilson who previously teamed on the BAFTA-nominated show “The Enfield Haunting,” is sold by Entertainment One.

“Fearless” is a legal/political drama from “Homeland” writer and exec producer Patrick Harbinson. It stars Helen McCrory as a solicitor known for defending lost causes who’s investigating the killing of a schoolgirl in East Anglia involving intelligence services at home and abroad. ITV Studios Global Entertainment is selling the series.

Other anticipated shows lined up for Mipdrama screenings include “Missions,” an ambitious French sic-fi drama co-developped by Henri Debeurme, Julien Lacombe and Ami Cohen for pay TV group Orange Cinema Series.

Lacombe, who previously co-helmed “Behind the Walls” (France’s first feature film in stereo 3D) co-wrote and directed “Missions.” Produced by Empreinte Digitale and sold by AB International Distribution, “Missions” is set in an alternate present and follows a group of explorers on their epic journey back from Mars. The series weaves contempo themes linked to Transhumanism, artificial intelligence and environment issues.

Latin America has one show slated for Mipdrama Screenings: “Jailers,” a prison drama from Globo; while Russia has two series: the crime mystery “The Territory,” and the sic-fi drama “Better Than Us” which will be presented in the work-progress sidebar along with Denmark’s “Ride Upon The Storm,” Canada’s “Bad Blood,” as well as Germany’s “Babylon Berlin” and “Bad Banks.”

The Mipdrama Screenings grand jury will comprise Frank Spotnitz (“The Man in the High Castle”), Lars Bloomgren (“The Bridge”), Virginie Brac (“Spiral”), Ran Tellem (“Homeland”) and Jalil Lespert (“Versailles”).

“The Mipdrama Screenings showcase is back with an impressive lineup of drama series that once again illustrates the diversity and quality of global output in the field,” said Garaude. “In the lead up to MipTV, this will give buyers exclusive insight into the best new series being launched at the market.”

For the first time, MipTV will also host a pre-L.A. screenings which will include a sneak preview of pilots which Lionsgate and Disney will present to buyers in Los Angeles in May. More details will be unveiled later.

As previously announced, “Riviera,” Neil Jordan’s glamorous thriller drama co-produced by Sky Vision and Altice Studios, will have its world premiere on opening night at MipTV.

Among the other series set to premiere is “Call My Agent,” the hit comedy set at a topnotch Paris talent agency, which is now in its second season.

Other anticipated highlights of MipTV include the keynotes of Roy Price, Amazon Studios’ vice president, Jorgen Madsen Lindemann, president and CEO of MTG, and Adam Harter, the vice president of marketing and cultural connections for Pepsico which will receive MipTV’s brand of the year award.

Meanwhile, Gilles Pelisson, chairman and CEO of TF1, will receive Variety’s 2017 Achievement in Television Award during the showcase.

As previously announced, the newly-launched Cannes International Festival of Series will be officially presented on April 3, the first day of MipTV.

MipTV will run April 3-6.