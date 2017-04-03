Turner International has announced a host of international sales on key shows from its extensive slate. TNT drama “Good Behavior,” TBS comedy “Search Party” and Cartoon Network franchise revivals “The Powerpuff Girls” and “Ben 10” are amongst titles generating major sales across international markets for Turner.

“Good Behavior” (pictured) is now available to audiences in more than 20 markets worldwide, having recently sold to OCS for France, TIMvision for Italy, Fox for Finland, Cellcom and HOT in Israel, Stan in Australia, and Neon and Sky in New Zealand. The TNT drama series stars Michelle Dockery as a thief and con artist, fresh out of prison, who overhears a hitman being hired to kill a man’s wife, setting her on a collision course with the killer and entangling them in a dangerous relationship. It was renewed for a second season in January.

Also renewed for a second season “Search Party” has been sold to All4 for the UK, OCS in France and Cellcom in Israel. Turner says further deals are expected soon. “Search Party” is a single-camera comedy about four self-absorbed 20-somethings who become caught up in a mystery when an old college acquaintance disappears.

The company has also seen success with the 2016 revivals of Cartoon Network franchise’s “The Powerpuff Girls” and “Ben 10.” The pair of shows has been bought by Citv for the UK, Gulli in France and Stan in Australia. Disney Channel has taken rights to “The Powerpuff Girls” in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. For Philippines “The Powerpuff Girls” has gone to TV5 and “Ben 10” to GMA.

The announcement came Monday as the company presents its line-up of new and returning series at MipTV.

Other shows being presented by Turner at MipTV include new TNT dramas “4 Blocks,” which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival in February, and “Will;” truTV comedies “I’m Sorry” and “Those Who Can’t;” Adultswim’s animated series “Rick & Morty,” “Robot Chicken” and “Samurai Jack;” and Cartoon Network’s “Mighty Magiswords,” “The Amazing World of Gumball,” “Adventure Time” and “We Bare Bears.” They will also showcase 3D CGI animation “The Happos Family,” the first Boomerang original created by Turner.