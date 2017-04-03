CANNES — “The Voice,” “Your Face Sounds Familiar,” and “Got Talent” were the three top-selling factual formats in 2016, according to the study “One Television Year in the World,” conducted by Médiamétrie – Eurodata TV Worldwide and presented at MipTV on Monday.

Drama was still hot a trend in 2016, according to Eurodata TV. Fiction in general represented 43% of programs that ranked in the top 10 best shows worldwide. Turkey and Russia ranked higher than India and the United Arab Emirates.

“Empowerment” proved one of the trending themes of drama series in 2017. “We saw many shows where characters take control, assert themselves, and stand up for their choices and their rights,” said Sahar Baghery, head of global research and content strategy at Eurodata TV Worldwide, citing the comedy series “Amigo’s,” which aired in January on VTM in Belgium and centered on five ex-cons who open a restaurant together.

Meanwhile, TV channels worldwide have placed an emphasis on developing digital programs that have an interactive component.

Baghery pointed out that “broadcasters had been taking more risks and exploring new formats, including interactive ones, to attract new viewers, particularly young ones.”

“Entertainment and series maintain a great dynamic and attract a massive audience,” Baghery added.

Virtual reality formats, for instance, have been increasingly used for big-scale live events. In France, the country’s top commercial network launched an app and a virtual reality headset allowing viewers to become a coach for “The Voice.” More than 200,000 viewers in France watched the launch of “The Voice’s” new season on a tablet, computer, or smartphone.

“Everywhere around the world, new TV practices and contents are emerging with the addition of internet screens — computers, mobile phones, tablets — and the development of catch-up platforms. Audience measurements are evolving throughout the world to take into account all these new usages,” said Frédéric Vaulpré, VP of Eurodata TV Worldwide.

Broadcasters have also been commissioning exclusive mobile-native content for social platforms to lure millennials. Snapchat has been on the forefront of that trend, especially in the U.S., where ABC Television Group or NBC Universal have been collaborating with Snapchat. Eurodata TV cited NBCU’s deal with Snapchat to create exclusive content for the platform, such as a spinoff of “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon” and “Saturday Night Live Stories.” And more recently, Vice unveiled the launch of original content for Snapchat.

Entertainment shows proved particularly popular in 2016, representing 36% of the top 10 most programs worldwide (excluding sports). Some of the biggest hits were “Origins: The Journey of Humankind,” which aired in March on National Geographic in the U.S. The show mixed scripted scenes, documentary sequences, and expert analysis.