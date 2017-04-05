RTL has commissioned Endemol Shine Germany to produce a local version of game show format “The Wall,” Endemol Shine Group announced Wednesday.

“The Wall” combines quiz skills, luck and strategy as two teammates work together to tackle a series of games on a mammoth interactive wall with the chance to win a life-changing cash prize.

The U.S. format was created by Glassman Media and SpringHill Entertainment in association with Universal Television Alternative Studios and became the top-rated game show on NBC , delivering an average consolidated audience of 6.77 million viewers.

The first international version of the show launched in France on TF1 in February and quickly became France’s highest rated game show. Its launch scored the highest rated debut for a game show in the country since 2009, delivering an average audience of 4.35 million.

“This innovative format is highly adaptable and scalable and has huge potential for the international market,” said Lisa Perrin, CEO of Endemol Shine Creative Networks. “First adapted in France we are also now looking at using the Paris set as a hub for other European productions.”

Endemol Shine Germany will produce a first season of 7 episodes of “The Wall” for RTL with plans to air later this year. A Russian version is due to premiere on NTV in May and a deal for a Spanish version was announced with Telecinco at MipTV earlier this week.

“Having a hit game show is a hard to come by currency right now and broadcasters love that it comes with an unbelievably strong track record,” added Perrin. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with RTL on this new adaptation.”