Pascal Breton’s Federation Entertainment has boarded Andrew Davies’ upcoming adaptation of “Les Miserables” and “AIDS,” an ambitious medical thriller set against the backdrop of the epidemic’s outbreak in the 80’s.

A one-hour drama, “AIDS” opens in the early 80’s, when the virus started spreading and causing deaths. It centers on two teams of French and American researchers from the Institut Pasteur in Paris and National Institute of Cancer in the Maryland who embarked on a mission to discover and identify the AIDS virus.

“AIDS” is being developed by Mayane Films’s Georges Benayoun (“Wicker Park,””L’appartement”) and Franck Nouchi, a doctor-turned-journalist who worked for France’s biggest newspaper, “Le Monde,” in the 80’s. The series will be based on true facts and will feature real-life characters within the medical world.

“AIDS is being developed as a suspenseful thriller chronicling the scientific and human adventure filled with clashes, sex scandales, lies and rivalry; a journey which nevertheless culminated with one the most significant medical discoveries of the last century,” said Federation Entertainment.

“Three decades have gone by since the outbreak of the epidemic, more than 40 million people have died from it and an estimated 35 million people are infected with the virus around the world today,” according to Mayane Films.

Federation Entertainment is co-producing the series with Mayane Films. The project has already sparked interest from several U.S. production partners, said Breton (pictured above).

Also on Federation Entertainment’s co-production slate is “Les Miserables,” the series adaptation of Victor Hugo’s classic saga which is being produced by Look Out Films for the BBC.

“Les Miserables” marks the second collaboration between Federation Entertainment and Look Out Films following “The Collection,” Amazon’s first European original about a fashion house in post-war Paris.

BBC Worldwide reps the series in international markets. The Weinstein Company has picked up U.S. rights. Federation will be exec producing “Les Miserables” in France.

One of France’s leading production and sales companies, Federation Entertainment is the company behind Eric Rochant’s critically-acclaimed “Le Bureau” with Mathieu Kassovitz and “Marseilles,” Netflix’s first original drama series in France which is now in its second season.

Earlier this year, Federation Entertainement inked a first look deal with Paramount TV to co-produce and co-distribute original content adapted from Federation Entertainment’s international formats. Several high-profile English-language series projects are currently being developed and will soon be unveiled.