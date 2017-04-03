CANNES — Australia’s Channel Seven has picked up entertainment format “Little Big Shots,” which showcases talented kids, in a deal inked with Warner Bros. Intl. Television Production.

WBITVP Australia will produce the local version of the show, which will star comedian, actor, writer, producer and director Shane Jacobson as host.

Seven’s director of programming, Angus Ross, said: “’Little Big Shots’ is the ultimate feel-good program. We’re delighted to welcome Shane into the Seven fold. He’s a sensational performer and the perfect fit for this family-friendly show with a lot of heart.”

This deal brings the number of countries that have adopted “Little Big Shots” to 16. It launched in the U.K. on ITV in March, hosted by Dawn French and produced by Wall to Wall. In Germany, the show air on ProsiebenSat1 as “Little Big Stars” from April 23, with Thomas Gottschalk hosting. It has also launched in Belgium (VTM), Colombia (RCN) and Italy (Mediaset, Canale 5).

Andrew Zein, senior VP, creative, format development and sales at WBITVP, said: “Since we launched ‘Little Big Shots’ just 12 months ago here at MipTV, we’ve seen channels across the world embrace this unique, entertaining and hugely successful format. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Seven and are confident that Australian audiences will enjoy the most talented, extraordinary and funny kids that ‘Little Big Shots’ will showcase there.”

The U.S. version of “Little Big Shots” is hosted by Steve Harvey. It is executive produced by Ellen DeGeneres, Harvey, Jeff Kleeman, Gerald Washington, Robin Ashbrook, Alison Holloway, Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner. The series is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, East 112th Street Productions and A Very Good Production.

The finished program is distributed around the world by Warner Bros. Intl. Television Distribution, with local production and format sales handled by WBITVP.