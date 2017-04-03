CANNES — Entertainment One has added further territory sales on the crime-solving procedural “Private Eyes,” starring Jason Priestley (“Call Me Fitz,” “90201”) and Cindy Sampson (“Rookie Blue”).

Latest buyers include ION Television (U.S.), Universal Channel (Australia), Fox Networks Group (Italy, Hungary, Bulgaria, Balkans), SBS (Belgium), Comote TV (Greece), and FTV Prima (Czech Republic), making it available in more than 110 territories worldwide.

As previously announced, the series was also licensed to Universal Channel (U.K.), Turner’s TNT (Nordic region), TF1 (France), Fox (Portugal/Spain), and Sky (New Zealand).

The show was picked up for an additional 18 episodes following its first season, when it ranked as Canada’s highest-rated new series for spring/summer 2016, premiering on Global Television to 1.4 million viewers. The show also aired in Italy on Fox Crime, and in Belgium on Vijf.

“Combining drama, humor and romance, the procedural series follows ex-pro athlete Matt Shade (Priestley), who irrevocably changes his life when he decides to team up with fierce P.I. Angie Everett (Sampson) to form an unlikely investigative powerhouse,” according to a statement.

“Private Eyes” is executive produced by John Morayniss, Rachel Fulford and Tecca Crosby for eOne, and Shawn Piller and Lloyd Segan for Piller Segan, together with Shelley Eriksen, Alan McCullough, Tassie Cameron, Kelly Makin, and Priestley.

It was created by Tim Kilby and Shelley Eriksen. Season one showrunners/writers are Shelley Eriksen and Alan McCullough. It is inspired by the novel “The Code” by G.B. Joyce.