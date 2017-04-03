IM Global Television will handle international sales on two unscripted series from Imagine Group, it was announced Monday. The companies have partnered to introduce format and tape sales of Imagine’s hit English-language series “Fit For Fashion” and “The Apartment” at MipTV.

“Locally successful and internationally minded, these series are prime examples of the world class storytelling and production value coming out of the Asian continent,” said Eli Shibley, IM Global Television’s president of international distribution and co-productions. “I am thrilled to partner with Imagine Group on bringing “The Apartment” and “Fit For Fashion” to audiences around the world.”

“The Apartment,” is now in its fifth season on Sony’s AXN and Sony Channel Asia pan-regional network. Set in Malaysia the interior design show sees 12 up-and-coming designers compete to become the next style superstar and a prize of $100,000.

“Fit For Fashion” sees contestants from around the world undergo a series of gruelling physical and fashion challenges as they attempt to transform themselves into fit, stylish and confident individuals, with the winner getting the chance to appear on a magazine cover as well as receive a $100,000 prize. The show is set to launch its third season on AXN.

“I am confident that IM Global Television will be able to replicate the success of our formats in Asia and make them truly global hit TV shows,” said Riaz Mehta, president and founder of Imagine Group.

The deal was negotiated by Tyler Massey, vice president of international distribution and co-productions, and Betty Chen, SVP business affairs, international distribution for IM Global and Mehta and David Gunson, EVP content and production for Imagine Group.