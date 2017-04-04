The Czech Republic is the latest market to embrace BBC Worldwide’s “The Great Bake Off” format, it was announced Tuesday. Czech TV has bought the competitive baking format for a 10 episode run, with broadcast dates yet to be determined.

This latest “Bake Off” sale means the Love Productions format has now been licensed to 25 countries globally. BBC Worldwide also announced that the show has recently been renewed for additional series in Denmark and Israel.

“‘Bake Off’ has proved an international hit for BBC Worldwide and continues to win new fans in every corner of the globe,” said Sumi Connock, creative director of formats for BBC Worldwide. “We’re delighted with these new deals and the international reach of the show and look forward to growing the “Great Bake Off” fan base even more.”

Launched with the “The Great Bake British Off” (pictured) in 2010, the format sees amateur bakers compete over a series of weekly baking challenges, judged by professional chefs. The series finale for the U.K.’s 2016 season was the most watched program of the year in the market, drawing 14.8 million viewers at its peak – the biggest results of its seven season history. The show’s eighth season in the U.K. will return later this year with new presenters and a new judge after moving from the BBC to rival broadcaster Channel 4.

BBC Worldwide launches eight new formats to international buyers this week at MipTV alongside brand new scripted and returning non-scripted ones.