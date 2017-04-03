FremantleMedia has announced a raft of new commissions for its factual reality television format “The Lie Detective.” SBS in Belgium, Antenna in Greece, STV Pirma! in Latvia, RTL in Netherlands and TV2 Norway have all commissioned local versions of the show.

“The Lie Detective,” which was devised by production company True North, sees a human lie detector put current, former and potential couples in the hot seat to test their honesty and relationships. It debuted last fall on Channel 4 in the U.K.

“It’s great to see “The Lie Detective” take off in so many territories so quickly,” said Fiona O’Sullivan, executive producer at True North. “It will be amazing to see all the hard work everyone has put into its creation and production manifest in these international series.”

Dan Ribacoff, who served as the eponymous expert for the U.K. version, will return for the Dutch edition of the show. New experts will present the other local versions.

“We are delighted at the fantastic reception “The Lie Detective” has received from the international broadcasters,” said Chris O’Dell, head of global entertainment production for FremantleMedia.

FremantleMedia holds worldwide rights (excluding the U.S.) to the format.