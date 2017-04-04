Israeli television network Reshet has closed a deal with Endemol Shine Israel to produce a local version of Endemol’s factual format “Ambulance.” The eight-episode series will be filmed across Israel and provide insight into front-line emergency medical teams in the country.

The deal comes on the eve of the format’s international sales launch through Endemol Shine Group at MipTV this week.

“‘Ambulance’ gives viewers an unrivaled look at city life from the perspective of the ambulance service,” said Amir Ganor, CEO of Endemol Shine Israel. “We loved the U.K. show from the very beginning, and we plan to replicate their ratings success with this format that brings the style of drama to factual programming.”

Created by Dragonfly, which is part of Endemol Shine U.K., “Ambulance” was the highest-rated factual premiere on BBC flagship channel BBC One in 2016, achieving a peak audience of 4.81 million. A second season has been commissioned.

Endemol announced last week that the format has also been licensed for a U.S. version by CBS. The show follows front-line emergency medical teams, with each episode capturing the dramatic shifts of paramedics, controllers and call handlers.

“We have a very strong creative pipeline, and it’s brilliant to already sign a deal for a new show making its international debut at MipTV,” said Lisa Perrin, CEO of creative networks at Endemol Shine Group. “‘Ambulance’ is a high-quality factual concept which been a ratings winner in the U.K., and with CBS and now Reshet on board, there is a great buzz around the format here in Cannes.”