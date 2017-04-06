Endemol Shine International has closed a raft of deals on upcoming drama “Guerrilla” at MipTV, the company announced Thursday. The British drama, created by Oscar-winning “12 Years a Slave” writer John Ridley, has secured new deals covering Australia, Spain, Central and Eastern Europe and the Nordic region, as well as home entertainment rights in the U.K., through BBC Worldwide, HBO and Dazzler Media.

HBO has taken a number of markets with HBO Espana set to air “Guerrilla” in Spain and Andorra; HBO Nordics taking rights for Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden; and HBO Europe handling the show across Central and Eastern Europe.

“Guerrilla” will play on BBC First in Australia having been picked up by BBC Worldwide ANZ.

The show, which stars Freida Pinto, Babou Ceesay and Idris Elba, who also executive produces through his Green Door Pictures banner, premieres in the U.K. on Sky Atlantic next Thursday (April 13) and in the U.S. on Showtime Monday April 16.

Endemol Shine also secured a deal for home entertainment rights in the U.K. and Ireland, which have been acquired by independent distributor Dazzler Media.

“Guerrilla” is produced by Fifty Fathoms and co-produced by ABC Signature for Sky Atlantic and Showtime. Endemol Shine International is handling international sales outside the U.K. (excluding home entertainment) and North America.

“‘Guerrilla’ is an important piece of television and we are extremely pleased to close these deals whilst at MipTV 2017,” said Cathy Payne, CEO of Endemol Shine International says. “With a stellar line up of talent including John Ridley and Idris Elba producing to our wonderful cast led by Freida Pinto and Babou Ceesay, this compelling drama is gaining huge interest with international buyers.”

A love story set against the politically explosive backdrop of 1970s London, “Guerrilla” tells the story of two people (Ceesay and Pinto) whose relationship and values are tested after they liberate a political prisoner and form a radical underground cell. Their ultimate target becomes the Black Power Desk, a real-life, secretive counterintelligence unit within Special Branch dedicated to crushing all forms of black activism. The cast also includes Rory Kinnear, Nathaniel Martello-White, Daniel Mays, Denise Gough, Brandon Scott, Zawe Ashton, Nicholas Pinnock and Wunmi Mosaku.

The six-part series was written by Ridley and Misan Sagay with Ridley also directing three episodes. “Luther” regular Sam Miller, who also worked with Elba on 2014 feature “No Good Deed,” directed the remaining three episodes.

Ridley also serves as executive producer through his company International Famous Players Radio Picture Corporation, alongside Elba, Patrick Spence and Katie Swinden for Fifty Fathoms, Tracy Underwood for ABC Signature and Michael McDonald for Stearns Castle. It was commissioned for Sky by head of drama Anne Mensah and director of Sky Atlantic Zai Bennett.