CANNES– Cannes mayor David Lisnard took the stage at MipTV to introduce in broad strokes the inaugural edition of the city’s international drama series festival during a press conference on Monday.

Named Cannes Series, the 8-day festival will kick off in 2018 and will run alongside MipTV, the global television showcase organized by Reed Midem, with a budget of 4 million Euros. MipTV will mostly maintain its format as well as its 6-day length. The festival will essentially open a couple days before the beginning of MipTV.

Meanwhile, the future of MipDrama Screenings, the competitive section of drama series premieres which wrapped its second edition yesterday, is being discussed, according to a source at Reed Midem, a partner of Cannes Series.

Lisnard hosted the presser with Fleur Pellerin, the co-founder and president of Cannes Series who is France’s former culture ministry, Benoit Louvet, the festival’s managing director and a former top exec at TF1, Maxime Saada, managing director of Canal Plus Group, and Paul Zilk, president of Reed Midem.

The fest will include an official selection and a competitive section of 10 unreleased live-action series. Web series and short-format will also be considered. It’s unclear if these will have to be international or world premieres to be eligible for the competition, as it is the case with A-category festivals such as Cannes Film Festival. The jury will be composed of at least five people.

Unlike MipTV which is a B2B event, Cannes Series will be open to the public – theaters across town will be playing the shows throughout the day and on evenings, while TV viewers and web users will be able to vote for their favorite series. In total, Cannes Series will host more than 200 free screenings, including an all-night event, called The Night of the Serivores.

Cannes Series – at least its opening and closing ceremonies — will also be broadcasted on Canal Plus, which will be a partner of the festival.

Saada said during the presser that Canal Plus would exclusively back Cannes Series, and won’t be a partner of other drama series festivals in France, alluding to Lille film festival which will also launch in 2018 and will be supported by the French government.

Beyond screenings, Cannes Series will host masterclasses, debates and retrospectives, as well as a year-around program including a writers’ residency and a training in digital series creation launched in partnership with UCLA for 20 students.