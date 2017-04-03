Canal+ has acquired broadcasting rights to dramas “Fearless” and “Bancroft” from ITV Studios Global Entertainment, it was announced Monday. The two shows will air on the French broadcaster’s free-to-air channel C8.

One of the key titles on ITV Studios’ drama slate being presented at MipTV, “Fearless” (pictured) is written Patrick Harbinson. It stars Helen McCrory as a solicitor, known for defending lost causes, who is trying to free a man she believes was wrongly convicted of the murder of a schoolgirl. As she digs deeper into the case she comes to realise that forces in the police and the intelligence services, foreign and domestic, want to stop her uncovering the truth. The 6-part one-hour drama is produced by Mammoth Screen for ITV. It is directed by Pete Travis, whose latest feature, “City of Tiny Lights,” opens in the U.K. this weekend.

“Bancroft” is a new 4-part, one-hour police thriller, which is currently in production via Tall Story Pictures. The show, which started shooting last month, centres around two female officers played by Sarah Parish and Faye Marsay. It was commissioned in the U.K. by ITV Encore.

“It is testament to the quality of the writing, and both the on and off-screen talent of these productions, that C8 has committed to invest in both projects so early,” said Dan Gopal, executive vice president of EMEA distribution & global digital partners at ITV Studios Global Entertainment. “We are confident that French audiences will be gripped by these two very compelling shows, which they will be able to enjoy across a number of platforms and devices.”

ITV Studios Global Entertainment is also presenting period drama “Harlots,” commissioned by Hulu and ITV Encore, at MipTV.