Beta Film has secured a raft of European deals for Sky Italia’s political drama “1993,” it announced Thursday.

A follow-up to Sky Italia’s 2015 hit “1992” about the lives of six people intertwined with the rapidly changing political landscape of Italy, “1993” will air in Italy in May.

The new series has seen key sales to Sky Germany, OCS in France and to Spanish premium pay TV channel Movistar+/Telefonica. Beta has also set new deals for the show with Telenet in Belgium, Nova for Greece and Cyprus, and with Hot in Israel. HBO Nordic has rights for Scandinavia.

“1993” was created and once again written by Alessandro Fabbri, Ludovica Rampoldi and Stefano Sardo from an original idea by Stefano Accorsi, who also stars. The cast also features Miriam Leone, Guido Caprino, Domenico Diele and Tea Falco. It is directed by Giuseppe Gagliardi and produced by Wildside for Sky Italia. Beta Film is handling international sales.