In a move that extends its already significant involvement with Spain’s TV fiction production sector, Germany-based TV distributor-producer Beta Film is co-producing two of the most awaited local TV primetime series in Spain this year: Epic drama “Morocco – Love in Times of War,” and Galicia-set drug trade skein “Farinia -Snow on the Atlantic,” both produced by Spanish broadcast network Atresmedia and Bambú Producciones.

The deal marks the next stage in a long-standing partnership between Jan Mojto’s Beta and DeaPlaneta-controlled Atresmedia, building on previous Bambú drama productions such as Beta-sold “Velvet” (pictured) and “Grand Hotel,” acquired in more than 100 territories around the globe, with multiple remakes.

Set to begin shooting in spring, and expected to be delivered later this year, both series will be presented by Beta to international markets at Mipcom in October.

With these skeins, “Atresmedia and Bambú have raised the bar yet again by taking the unique blend of romance and drama we know so well from outperforming predecessors like ‘Velvet’ to true-to-life characters and dramatic historic backdrops,” said Christian Gockel, Beta Film EVP acquisitions & sales.

“We are extremely proud of being partners in this ongoing success story, from its early days through to today,” he added.

“After the international success of ‘Grand Hotel’ and ‘Velvet,’ we at Atresmedia are very proud of this agreement with Beta Film for these projects. We are confident Series Atresmedia will continue its international development as a label of quality, presenting universal stories around the world as a leading factory of Spanish content,” added Mercedes Gamero, director of acquisitions and sales at Atresmedia Television.

Both projects are based on true events and characters. “Love in Times of War” is set in 1921 in Spanish Morocco where a group of young, upper-class nurses seek to find a valid reason for their lives as they clash with their lower class with humbler but more self-realized classes.

Once they reach the Spanish enclave of Melilla, in Northern Morocco, they find the city’s being assaulted by local rebels and retreating Spanish troops in need of medical care.

Based on a book by writer-journalist Nacho Carretero, “Farinia” is set in the ’90s, in the region of Galicia, on the northwestern Spanish Atlantic Coast. The series depicts the dramatic transformation of simple but sly fisherman Sito into the prosperous, blood-stained, cocaine smuggler he became by providing South American cocaine czars with the much desired entry point to Europe for their packets of white powder which resembled in appearance, the locally produced flour. Hence the slang term “farinia.”

Run by Ramón Campos and Teresa Fernández-Valdés, Madrid-based Bambú Producciones is partially owned by StudioCanal and has produced TV drama “Las chicas del cable,” Netflix first original series in Spain.