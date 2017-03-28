Paramount Television and Anonymous Content’s contemporary spy drama “Berlin Station” has been sold to several additional European countries, Paramount Worldwide Television Licensing and Distribution revealed Tuesday.

The show has been picked up by on-demand platform TIM for Italy; HBO Nordic for Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland; and HBO Espana in Spain.

The series has been chosen to participate in the upcoming 8th edition of Series Mania Festival’s U.S. selection, which is taking place in Paris April 12-23.

As previously announced, “Berlin Station” was recently renewed for a 10-episode second season, which begins production in Berlin on Friday. Ashley Judd (“Divergent,” “Missing”) and Keke Palmer (“Grease: Live,” “Scream Queens”) have joined the cast as series regulars. Judd will play B.B. Yates, Berlin’s disarming new chief of station, nicknamed “The Station Whisperer” for her itinerant work in the field shoring up CIA stations in moral or corporate disrepair, and Palmer will play April Lewis, the newest and youngest case officer assigned to Berlin Station, who is on her first field assignment after making her mark as an analyst at Langley.

The series airs on EPIX in the U.S. and is also available in Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, the Middle East, Israel, Central Eastern Europe, Africa, Greece, Iceland and Turkey.

“Berlin Station” takes a look at the activity of a CIA office on a global stage in the midst of an investigation into a now-famous whistleblower.

The series follows Daniel Miller (Richard Armitage, “Hannibal”), a new arrival at Berlin’s CIA station who is on a clandestine mission to uncover the source of the Thomas Shaw leaks. Richard Jenkins (“Olive Kitteridge”) stars as Steven Frost, the head of the station, who carries the burden of his own secrets; Michelle Forbes (“The Killing”) stars as Valerie Edwards, the no-nonsense internal branch chief; Rhys Ifans (“Snowden”) stars as Hector DeJean, a case officer and old friend of Daniel; and Leland Orser (“Ray Donovan”) stars as Robert Kirsch, a deputy chief.

Produced by Paramount Television and Anonymous Content, “Berlin Station” is created by New York Times best-selling author Olen Steinhauer (“The Tourist,” “All the Old Knives,” “The Cairo Affair”), who also serves as executive producer. Bradford Winters (“The Americans,” “Boss,” “Oz”) is the showrunner and an executive producer. Eric Roth and Steve Golin, Kerry Kohansky-Roberts, Keith Redmon and Luke Rivett from Anonymous Content serve as executive producers.