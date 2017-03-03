Roy Price, VP of Amazon Studios, and Jorgen Madsen Lindemann, president and CEO of European television group MTG, have joined the lineup of speakers at TV conference and market MipTV, which runs April 3-6 in Cannes, France.

The execs will speak as part of MipTV’s Media Mastermind program on April 3, which focuses on “how new technology and changing consumer habits are driving a revolution in storytelling,” according to a statement. Price and Lindemann will provide an insight into “how their companies are creating highly-acclaimed content by constantly adapting production in the face of the changing digital landscape.”

Price will discuss how Amazon created a video service that delivers original content to more than 200 countries and territories in just a few years. Among its shows are Emmy-winning comedy-drama “Transparent” and “The Grand Tour,” the auto series hosted by former “Top Gear” trio Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May.

Lindemann will explain how MTG is “transforming itself from a traditional national broadcaster into a global digital entertainer,” and how “new technologies and changing consumer behavior are driving a storytelling revolution.”

Laurine Garaude, director of the television division of MipTV’s parent company Reed Midem, said: “Content and the ability to adapt storytelling to meet changing consumer demands and practices, is central to the success of the entertainment industry. Jorgen Madsen Lindemann and Roy Price are two of the most knowledgeable executives in the business of content creation in the digital era and sharing their experiences with delegates will be a highlight of MipTV.”