IMG will handle international sales on a slate of seven new dramas from Agatha Christie Productions, the television production arm of Agatha Christie Limited, it was announced Monday.

Following the success of their productions for BBC One of “And Then There Were None” in December 2015 and “Witness For the Prosecution” (pictured) in December last year, Agatha Christie Productions secured a production deal with the U.K. broadcaster’s flagship channel to deliver seven further adaptations based on the legendary author’s work. The deal reunites them with production company Mammoth Screen.

“We are thrilled to represent this important franchise and to bring Christie’s classic mysteries to a new generation,” said Gary Marenzi, IMG’s head of entertainment sales and partnerships. IMG will present several Agatha Christie Productions titles at MipTV this week.

The first of the new slate, “Ordeal By Innocence,” based on the 1958 novel by Christie, is set to go into production this summer. Sarah Phelps, who adapted both previous productions, will once again serve as writer and executive producer for the new show. The book was first adapted in 1984 as a film starring Donald Sutherland, Christopher Plummer, Faye Dunaway, Ian McShane and Sarah Miles.

“I’m excited to see my great grandmother’s work continue to come to life on screen through these modern adaptations,” said James Prichard, chairman of Agatha Christie Productions. “We look forward to strengthening our partnership with [IMG parent company] WME and IMG as we bring these new productions to audiences worldwide.”