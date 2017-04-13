Globomedia, one of Spain’s foremost fiction houses and part of TV giant Mediapro, is joining forces with pubcaster RTVE to produce cop dramedy “Estoy vivo” (I am Alive), created by prolific Spanish showrunner Daniel Écija.

A contemporary comic with supernatural beats in which action and drama are laced by comedic brushstrokes, “Estoy vivo” stars Spanish thesp Javier Gutiérrez (“Red Eagle,” “Marshland”) as a tough and solitary cop.

Still without a official release date on RTVE’s core channel La 1, the new TV drama re-teams the Spanish nationwide pubcaster with Globomedia, after primetime hit series “Red Eagle.” A Spanish swashbuckler with a Thai super-hero who dominated Spanish TV primetime over nine seasons at La 1, “Eagle” scored on its Oct. 27 final episode a standout 21.6% audience share and 3.7 million viewers.

A Globomedia co-founder, Daniel Ecija (pictured) has created some of the most successful Spanish TV primetime dramas of the last two decades – often overseas sales hits, handled by Mediapro’s Imagina International Sales – including “Eagle,” “Locked Up,” “The Boarding School,” “One Step Forward” and “The Serranos.”

“Estoy vivo” forms part of RTVE’s attempt at re-branding its TV fiction production, targeting younger audiences.

Once Mediapro’s equal partner in joint venture Imagina Group -teaming with media giant WPP and investor Torreal- Globomedia has been fully-owned by Mediapro from September 2015.

Last year, Mediapro started to drive into upscale international production, taking a co-production stake on HBO’s “The Young Pope,” tapping “Homeland”’s Ran Tellem as head of international development and closing corporate alliances with companies such as Argentina’s Oficina Burman.

Company’s further international alliances include the co-development of survival thriller TV project “The Head,” with Beta Films’ new pan-European production operation, Stockholm-based Dramacorp, which has been selected to participate in the upcoming pitching sessions at next week’s Series Mania Co-production Forum in Paris.