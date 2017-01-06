Jim Sturgess and Agyness Deyn will lead the cast of BBC’s pre-apocalyptic crime drama “Hard Sun,” which is written by Emmy-nominated “Luther” creator Neil Cross.

Sturgess (“One Day,” “21”) and Deyn (“Sunset Song”) play detectives Robert Hicks and Elaine Renko, described in a statement as “partners and enemies, who seek to enforce the law and protect their loved ones in a world that every day slips closer to certain destruction.”

Hicks is “a family man and a great, committed cop. He’s also profoundly corrupt.” Renko is “difficult and damaged… and utterly incorruptible.”

“Hicks and Renko stand on different ends of the social and moral spectrum,” the statement continues. “They also seriously distrust one [another] — and for good reason. But they must somehow learn to work together… if they’re going to survive until the end of the world.”

“I am very excited to be playing Hicks in this wonderful project. To work with Neil’s fantastic writing is a great opportunity,” Sturgess said.

Agyness added: “As soon as I read the first episode I was hooked. I’m such a fan of both Neil and Brian’s work.”

The six-hour drama is produced by FremantleMedia’s Euston Films. Brian Kirk (“Game of Thrones,” “Great Expectations”) is the lead director, with Hugh Warren (“Thirteen,” “Call the Midwife”) producing the series. The executive producers are Kate Harwood for Euston Films and Elizabeth Kilgarriff for BBC One, the U.K. broadcaster’s flagship channel.

Filming in London will start this month, and the show will air later this year. International sales will be handled by FremantleMedia Intl.